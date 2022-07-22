DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








22.07.2022 / 12:23




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Sabine
Nachname(n): Bendiek

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
90.06 EUR 45030.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
90.0600 EUR 45030.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

22.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Boerse Stuttgart
MIC: STUA















22.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sap.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77045  22.07.2022 



