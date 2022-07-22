DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch

2022. július 22., péntek, 12:21















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








22.07.2022 / 12:17




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Juergen
Nachname(n): Mueller

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
87.98 EUR 10557.60 EUR
87.97 EUR 20233.10 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
87.9734 EUR 30790.7000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

22.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT















22.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sap.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77043  22.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403935&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum