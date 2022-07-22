DGAP-AFR: hGears AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die hGears AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2022

Ort: http://ir.hgears.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2022

Ort: http://ir.hgears.com/publications/financial-reports/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: hGears AG

Brambach 38

78713 Schramberg

Deutschland
Internet: https://hgears.com





 
