DGAP-Adhoc: Mainova AG: Dr. Alsheimer verlängert Bestellung zum Mitglied des Vorstands nicht
2022. július 22., péntek, 17:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mainova AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Der Vorsitzende des Vorstands der Mainova AG, Herr Dr. Constantin H. Alsheimer, wird seine am 31.12.2023 auslaufende Bestellung zum Mitglied des Vorstands der Mainova AG nicht verlängern. Er beabsichtigt, spätestens zum 01.01.2024 in den Vorstand der Thüga AG, die 24,5 % der Anteile an der Mainova AG hält, zu wechseln.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Mainova AG
|Solmsstraße 38
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|069 - 213 - 83021
|Fax:
|069 - 213 - 83020
|E-Mail:
|c.ruebig@mainova.de
|Internet:
|www.mainova.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006553464, DE0006553407
|WKN:
|655346, 655340
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1404411
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1404411 22.07.2022 CET/CEST
