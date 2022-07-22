

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mainova AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie





Mainova AG: Dr. Alsheimer verlängert Bestellung zum Mitglied des Vorstands nicht





Der Vorsitzende des Vorstands der Mainova AG, Herr Dr. Constantin H. Alsheimer, wird seine am 31.12.2023 auslaufende Bestellung zum Mitglied des Vorstands der Mainova AG nicht verlängern. Er beabsichtigt, spätestens zum 01.01.2024 in den Vorstand der Thüga AG, die 24,5 % der Anteile an der Mainova AG hält, zu wechseln.



















