DGAP-News: PlusPlus Capital issues EUR 70 million corporate bond – First-time bond exchange listing as next growth step
2022. július 22., péntek, 18:05
PlusPlus Capital issues EUR 70 million corporate bond
The new bonds are expected to be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 29 July 2022.
GOTTEX Brokers SA (Switzerland), STX Fixed Income B.V. (The Netherlands), AS Redgate Capital (Estonia), Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG and Adamant Capital Partners AD collectively accompanied the offering as managers. Aalto Capital (Germany) acted as financial advisor and global coordinator to the Group.
“The issue of our first exchange-listed bond is a major step in the further development of PlusPlus Capital. PlusPlus Capital pursues a win-win approach in its business activities, which is also reflected in the issue of our first listed bond. By doing so, we can offer better conditions to our existing investors, while at the same time providing new investors with an interesting investment opportunity. In addition, we see a great opportunity for our business activities, particularly in difficult economic times that are favorable for our business,” said Kaarel Raik, CEO of PlusPlus Capital.
Contact:
PlusPlus Capital
Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)
PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.
Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 100 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 274 million, following best practice industry standards. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.
PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@pluspluscapital.eu
|Internet:
|https://pluspluscapital.eu/
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|EQS News ID:
|1404413
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1404413 22.07.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]