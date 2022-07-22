



DGAP-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.





/ Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt













PlusPlus Capital issues EUR 70 million corporate bond – First-time bond exchange listing as next growth step

















22.07.2022 / 18:05









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PlusPlus Capital issues EUR 70 million corporate bond



First-time bond exchange listing as next growth step



Tallinn, Estonia, 22 July 2022. PlusPlus Capital (“PPC”), a leading Pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivable management group, issues a four-year corporate bond (ISIN: XS2502401552) offering the conversion option in the refinancing of existing bonds and for growth financing. Today, PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à r.l. (Luxembourg) issued EUR 70 million of senior secured bonds at 96% with an interest rate of 11% and term until 2026. Settlement is to be expected on 29 July 2022.

The new bonds are expected to be included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 29 July 2022.

GOTTEX Brokers SA (Switzerland), STX Fixed Income B.V. (The Netherlands), AS Redgate Capital (Estonia), Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG and Adamant Capital Partners AD collectively accompanied the offering as managers. Aalto Capital (Germany) acted as financial advisor and global coordinator to the Group.

“The issue of our first exchange-listed bond is a major step in the further development of PlusPlus Capital. PlusPlus Capital pursues a win-win approach in its business activities, which is also reflected in the issue of our first listed bond. By doing so, we can offer better conditions to our existing investors, while at the same time providing new investors with an interesting investment opportunity. In addition, we see a great opportunity for our business activities, particularly in difficult economic times that are favorable for our business,” said Kaarel Raik, CEO of PlusPlus Capital.

Contact:

PlusPlus Capital



Peeter Piho, Member of the Board of Managers



Email: peeter.piho@plusplus.ee



Phone: +372 622 4020

Aalto Capital (Investor Relations)



Sven Pauly, Consultant



Email: sven.pauly@aaltocapital.com



Phone: +49 89 898 67 77 0



About PlusPlus Capital:

PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.

Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 100 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 274 million, following best practice industry standards. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.

PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.

pluspluscapital.eu