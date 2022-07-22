





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

BASF SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

PLZ:

67056

Ort:

Ludwigshafen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900PM64WH8AF1E917



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wilmington, DE, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

20.07.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

0,34 %

4,94 %

5,28 %

918.478.694

letzte Mitteilung

0,24 %

5,08 %

5,32 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000BASF111

0

2.952.698

0 %

0,32 %

US0552625057

0

177.442

0 %

0,02 %

Summe

3.130.140

0,34 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Rückübertragungsanspruch

Offen



814.110

0,09 %

Nutzungsrecht

Offen



1.042.886

0,11 %

Swap

07.07.2031



2.370.691

0,26 %

Call Warrant

07.07.2031



1.854.129

0,20 %

Future

16.09.2022



2.010.501

0,22 %

Wandelanleihe

09.03.2023



36.379

0,004 %

Call Option

21.06.2024



6.199.188

0,67 %





Summe

14.327.883

1,56 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Call Warrant

31.12.2030



Bar

1.818.959

0,20 %

Swap

20.07.2032



Bar

2.399.796

0,26 %

Call Option

31.03.2035



Bar

4.391.698

0,48 %

Put Option

20.12.2030



Bar

2.257.813

0,25 %

Put Option

19.12.2025



Physisch

5.594.177

0,61 %

Forward

20.12.2024



Bar

557.425

0,06 %

Future

19.12.2031



Bar

14.035.831

1,53 %







Summe

31.055.699

3,38 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

NNIP Holdings LLC

%

%

%

NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd

%

%

%

NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd

%

%

%

NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.

%

%

%

NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International Bank

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Global Markets, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank USA

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GS Finance Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

IMD Holdings LLC

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.

%

%

%

United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs International

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

GSAM Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC

%

%

%

GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.

%

%

%

GS Equity Markets, L.P.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Folio Investments Inc.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%

The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

22.07.2022



