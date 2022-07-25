DGAP-AFR: Brenntag SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Brenntag SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.03.2023

Ort: http://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-and-events/finanzpublikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 08.03.2023

Ort: http://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-publications














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
