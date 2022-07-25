DGAP-AFR: Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Brenntag SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023

Address: http://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-and-events/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 08, 2023

Address: http://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-publications














Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
