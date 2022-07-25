DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – 25th Interim announcement



Göppingen – 25 July 2022 – In the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, a number of 491,247 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:





















Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price

(€)
18 July 2022 82,143 9.48870
19 July 2022 90,030 9.40860
20 July 2022 99,453 9.73880
21 July 2022 109,647 9.69280
22 July 2022 109,974 10.09780

 



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.



The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022 amounts to a number of 18,550,045 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:



Michael Lönne



TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7161 97200 81



E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

















Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
