DGAP-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

2022. július 25., hétfő, 17:30







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC


/ Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014






Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information








25.07.2022 / 17:30



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Cryptology Asset Group plc:



Publication of capital market information



Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


Acquisition of treasury shares - 1. Interim report



In the period from 18.  July 2022 up to and including 22.  July 2022 were 2.300 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:



 













































Date Total Number of Shares (Shares)   Average Price (Euro) Volume (Euro)  
18.07.22 380   4.01 1,523.80  
19.07.22 445   4.10 1,824.50  
20.07.22 540   5,00 2,700.00  
21.07.22 555   4.99 2,774.40  
22.07.22 380   5.08 1,930.40  
           

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 22 July 2022 amounts to 2.300 shares.



The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:



https://www.cryptology-ag.com 



Sliema/Malta, 25 July 2022



Cryptology Asset Group plc Der Verwaltungsrat

 
















25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street

SLM 1707 Sliema

Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1405179  25.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405179&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum