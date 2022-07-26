





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















26.07.2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Patxi

Nachname(n):

Landa Esparza



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Nordex SE





b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0D6554





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

5.90 EUR





21316.70 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

5.90 EUR





21316.70 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.07.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



