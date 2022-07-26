DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english

2022. július 26., kedd, 11:19















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








26.07.2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Patxi
Last name(s): Landa Esparza

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
5.90 EUR 21316.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
5.90 EUR 21316.70 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

25/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















26.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



77083  26.07.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406077&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum