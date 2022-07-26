DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Dividend





Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic adjusts dividend policy and plans a dividend of EUR 3.00 for fiscal 2022

Germany, Munich, 26 July 2022 – The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today resolved to adjust the company’s dividend policy.

As before, around 40 percent of the consolidated net income attributable to shareholders according to IFRS standards shall be distributed. In the future, however, the distribution will now be limited to a maximum of EUR 3.00 per dividend-bearing share.

Major customer prepayments, a high operating cash flow and loans are the most important building blocks for financing capacity expansions. As previously communicated, the company rules out a capital increase for the current fiscal year. Capping the dividend at EUR 3.00 provides additional liquidity for investments.

At the same time, shareholders are to continue to participate adequately in the success of the company: In accordance with the adjusted dividend policy, the Executive Board plans to propose a dividend of EUR 3.00 per dividend-bearing share for the fiscal year 2022 at the Annual General Meeting 2023.

The dividend policy reflects the current objectives of the Executive Board and may be adjusted in the future. The prerequisite for a dividend payment is the existence of distributable net profit and sufficient liquidity development of Siltronic AG. Furthermore, it requires corresponding proposals for the distribution of profits to be made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board each year, each of which may deviate from the dividend policy under then prevailing circumstances. The dividend is resolved by the Annual Shareholders" Meeting.

Additional information

ISIN: DE000WAF3001

WKN: WAF300

Deutsche Boerse: WAF

Trading: Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

Contact:

Dr. Rupert Krautbauer

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

