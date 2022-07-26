DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting



 



In the time period from 15 July 2022 until and including 25 July 2022, a number of 161,022 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.



 



























Date

 		 Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
15.07.2022  8,426 216.3931
18.07.2022  8,467 220.2632
19.07.2022      0  
20.07.2022 49,140 221.5615
21.07.2022 54,382 217.9507
22.07.2022 15,392 219.2044
25.07.2022 25,215 220.1711

 



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 25 July 2022 amounts to 816,422 shares.



 



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



 



Munich, 26 July 2022



 



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



 



The Board of Management
















Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
