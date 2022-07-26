Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 15 July 2022 until and including 25 July 2022, a number of 161,022 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date





Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price (€)

15.07.2022

8,426

216.3931

18.07.2022

8,467

220.2632

19.07.2022

0



20.07.2022

49,140

221.5615

21.07.2022

54,382

217.9507

22.07.2022

15,392

219.2044

25.07.2022

25,215

220.1711



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 25 July 2022 amounts to 816,422 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 26 July 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management