Hiermit gibt die Logwin AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.08.2022

Ort: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.08.2022

Ort: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
