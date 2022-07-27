DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG intends to increase the volume of its 2020/2023 corporate bond to up to EUR 250 million
2022. július 27., szerda, 09:29
PRESS RELEASE
Cardea Europe AG intends to increase the volume of its 2020/2023 corporate bond to up to EUR 250 million
27. July 2022 – Frankfurt. Cardea Europe AG (“Cardea”) intends to increase the total volume of its 7.25% corporate bond (ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5) from a nominal EUR 125 million to up to EUR 250 million. For this purpose, a consortium of financial institutions has been mandated to contact qualified institutional investors within the framework of a private placement. This is expected to be completed within the next 2 weeks.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction for the further acquisition of independent asset managers in Continental Europe with a focus on the DACH region, as well as the UK and the USA. The aim is to further increase the assets under management and to leverage potential synergies.
The 7.25% corporate bond of Cardea is traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has a term expiring in 2023. It comes with a comprehensive guarantee from the parent company, Cardea Group, for all payment obligations (full repayment and regular interest payments).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cardea Europe AG
|Lurgiallee 14
|60439 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 - 870 08 79 296
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@cardea-europe.de
|Internet:
|www.cardea-europe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3H2ZP5
|WKN:
|A3H2ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1406777
|Notierung vorgesehen. / Designated to be listed.
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1406777 27.07.2022
