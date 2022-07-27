



DGAP-News: Cardea Europe AG





/ Key word(s): Bond













Cardea Europe AG intends to increase the volume of its 2020/2023 corporate bond to up to EUR 250 million

















27.07.2022 / 09:29









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Cardea Europe AG intends to increase the volume of its 2020/2023 corporate bond to up to EUR 250 million

27. July 2022 – Frankfurt. Cardea Europe AG (“Cardea”) intends to increase the total volume of its 7.25% corporate bond (ISIN DE000A3H2ZP5) from a nominal EUR 125 million to up to EUR 250 million. For this purpose, a consortium of financial institutions has been mandated to contact qualified institutional investors within the framework of a private placement. This is expected to be completed within the next 2 weeks.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction for the further acquisition of independent asset managers in Continental Europe with a focus on the DACH region, as well as the UK and the USA. The aim is to further increase the assets under management and to leverage potential synergies.

The 7.25% corporate bond of Cardea is traded on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has a term expiring in 2023. It comes with a comprehensive guarantee from the parent company, Cardea Group, for all payment obligations (full repayment and regular interest payments).

About Cardea





Cardea is a global asset management firm with offices in Atlanta, London, Barcelona and Frankfurt and with Assets under Advisory (AuA) und Assets under Management (AuM) totalling around USD 19.5 billion. Through its subsidiaries, Cardea Capital Group and Cardea Capital Advisors, both SEC registered investment advisors, Cardea offers wealth management, institutional advisory, turnkey asset management platform services and advisory services to both financial advisors and private investors.

Press contact





edicto GmbH



Axel Mühlhaus / Ralf Droz



Tel.: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54



E-Mail: rdroz@edicto.de

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement.



No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



If any statements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which DESIAG and/or CARDEA EUROPE AG and the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG or the persons acting together with DESIAG and / or CARDEA EUROPE AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.



The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.