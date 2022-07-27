



DGAP-News: Linde plc





/ Key word(s): Sustainability













Linde Publishes 2021 Sustainable Development Report

















27.07.2022 / 12:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde Publishes 2021 Sustainable Development Report

Woking, UK, July 27, 2022 – Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has published its 2021 Sustainable Development Report.

The 2021 Sustainable Development Report provides an update on Linde’s progress towards its sustainability targets, including the ambitious “35 by 35” target to reduce absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 35% by 2035, compared to the 2021 base.

Linde’s products, technologies and services helped its customers to avoid more than 88 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2021. During the same period, Linde’s own operations diverted more than 200 million pounds of waste from landfill and lowered Linde’s water usage by more than 500 million gallons. Furthermore, Linde remains well on track to exceed its “30 by 30” goal of 30% female representation globally by 2030.

"Our ESG performance continues to progress well, moving us towards our climate targets of reducing absolute GHG emissions 35% by 2035, and a step closer to our ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050,” said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde.

The Linde 2021 Sustainable Development Report is available in the Sustainable Development section of www.linde.com.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde"s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com