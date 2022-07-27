DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall updates annual sales guidance, earnings guidance confirmed
2022. július 27., szerda, 12:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Development of Sales
Against the backdrop of persistently high risks with regard to the development of global automotive production, Rheinmetall is updating its sales guidance for fiscal 2022. The company now expects organic sales growth in the current fiscal year of around 15% to be at the lower end of the previous guidance range, which envisaged organic growth of between 15% and 20%.
The previous earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 is confirmed: Rheinmetall expects an improvement in operating result and an operating margin of over 11% in 2022.
