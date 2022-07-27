DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall aktualisiert Jahresumsatzprognose, Ergebnisprognose bestätigt
2022. július 27., szerda, 12:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rheinmetall AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung/Umsatzentwicklung
Vor dem Hintergrund der anhaltend hohen Risiken hinsichtlich der Entwicklung der globalen Automobilproduktion aktualisiert Rheinmetall seine Umsatzprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022. Das Unternehmen geht nunmehr davon aus, dass der organische Umsatzanstieg im laufenden Geschäftsjahr mit rund 15% am unteren Ende der bisherigen Prognosespanne, die ein organisches Wachstum zwischen 15% und 20% vorgesehen hat, liegen wird.
Die bisherige Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 wird bestätigt: Rheinmetall rechnet für 2022 mit einer Verbesserung des operativen Ergebnisses und einer operativen Ergebnisrendite von über 11%.
Kontakt:
Peter Rücker: +49 (0) 211 473 4320, peter.ruecker@rheinmetall.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)211 473-4300
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 473-4158
|E-Mail:
|dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007030009
|WKN:
|703000
|Indizes:
|MDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, München, Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Hannover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1407103
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1407103 27.07.2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]