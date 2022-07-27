DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall aktualisiert Jahresumsatzprognose, Ergebnisprognose bestätigt

Rheinmetall AG: Rheinmetall aktualisiert Jahresumsatzprognose, Ergebnisprognose bestätigt


Vor dem Hintergrund der anhaltend hohen Risiken hinsichtlich der Entwicklung der globalen Automobilproduktion aktualisiert Rheinmetall seine Umsatzprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022. Das Unternehmen geht nunmehr davon aus, dass der organische Umsatzanstieg  im laufenden Geschäftsjahr mit rund 15% am unteren Ende der bisherigen Prognosespanne, die ein organisches Wachstum zwischen 15% und 20% vorgesehen hat, liegen wird.

Die bisherige Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 wird bestätigt: Rheinmetall rechnet für 2022 mit einer Verbesserung des operativen Ergebnisses und einer operativen Ergebnisrendite von über 11%.




