Deutsche Telekom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








27.07.2022 / 12:00



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Deutsche Telekom AG
Street: Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
Postal code: 53113
City: Bonn
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

22 Jul 2022

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.31 % 4.67 % 4.98 % 4986458596
Previous notification 0.26 % 4.81 % 5.07 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005557508 0 12970660 0 % 0.26 %
US2515661054 0 2508421 0 % 0.05 %
Total 15479081 0.31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG


































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open
12337736 0.25 %
Right Of Use Open
3860792 0.08 %
Future 16.09.2022
1080032 0.02 %
Call Warrant 06.03.2028
1668596 0.03 %
Call Option 19.12.2025
20280723 0.41 %
Swap 06.03.2028
1486615 0.03 %
    Total 40714493 0.82 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG















































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030
Cash 2872990 0.06 %
Forward 20.12.2024
Cash 2156543 0.04 %
Call Option 31.03.2035
Cash 65444242 1.31 %
Put Option 20.12.2030
Cash 40825304 0.82 %
Future 19.12.2031
Cash 53758103 1.08 %
Put Option 19.12.2025
Physical 20811680 0.42 %
Swap 22.07.2032
Cash 6463573 0.13 %
      Total 192332435 3.86 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

























































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP Holdings LLC % % %
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd % % %
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd % % %
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V. % % %
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank USA % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Global Markets, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International Bank % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GS Finance Corp. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Non-US Americas Holdings II LLC % % %
GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P. % % %
GS Equity Markets, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Folio Financial, Inc. % % %
Folio Investments Inc. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

26 Jul 2022















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
