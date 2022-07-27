DGAP-AFR: WashTec AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die WashTec AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.07.2022

Ort: https://ir.washtec.de/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.07.2022

Ort: https://ir.washtec.de/en/financial_reports/

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.07.2022

Ort: https://ir.washtec.de/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.07.2022

Ort: https://ir.washtec.de/en/financial_reports/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
