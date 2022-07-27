DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com Group will outsource key corporate functions
2022. július 27., szerda, 12:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Contract
bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also referred to as the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "bet-at-home.com Group") have today entered into an agreement with a leading provider of outsourcing services, under which key corporate functions of the bet-at-home.com Group will be outsourced to this provider in the future. This relates to key technological components, in particular the development and operation of the customer and payment platform, as well as the online sports betting product (the operation of the online casinos is currently already outsourced to service providers). In the future, the bet-at-home.com Group will focus its own services primarily on marketing and customer relationship management.
The contract volume is measured by the net gaming revenue generated from sports betting and is expected to reach a low single-digit million euro amount per year.
On the other hand, the outsourcing will reduce internal expenses in the bet-at-home.com Group, whereby the outsourcing will, among other things, result in a reduction of the Group"s own workforce by probably up to 45 people (the bet-at-home.com Group currently employs 168 active employees).
For the financial year 2022, the Management Board does not yet expect a positive effect on earnings in the bet-at-home.com Group due to the outsourcing. From the 2023 financial year onwards, the Management Board expects an annual improvement in Group EBIT of between EUR 6,000,000 and EUR 8,000,000 as a result of the outsourcing.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 598 77
|Fax:
|+49 211 545 598 78
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1407131
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1407131 27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
