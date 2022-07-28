DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE raises Group earnings forecast for fiscal 2022
2022. július 27., szerda, 16:08
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
In view of the business performance in the first half of 2022, the Executive Board of RWE AG has adjusted today its earnings forecast for the fiscal year 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas division as well as in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of earnings in the first half year thanks to a strong operational performance.
RWE therefore increased the overall outlook for FY 2022.
For the entire RWE Group RWE anticipates now an adjusted EBITDA of € 5.0 billion to € 5.5 billion (previously €3.6 billion to €4.0 billion). Regarding the core business a range between € 4.3 billion to € 4.8 billion (previously €2.9 billion to €3.3 billion) is anticipated as adjusted EBITDA. The EBITDA forecast for the coal and nuclear business is unchanged.
For fiscal year 2023, RWE expects to continue the positive earnings trajectory. However, due to current uncertainty, a new earnings guidance 2023 exceeding the current guidance will be set at a later date.
RWE will publish its interim report for the first half of 2022 on 11 August 2022.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1407317
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1407317 27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]