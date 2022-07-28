





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Delivery Hero SE















Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















27.07.2022 / 18:33







Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Delivery Hero SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Oranienburger Straße 70

PLZ:

10117

Ort:

Berlin

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung auf Ebene der Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Christian Leone

Geburtsdatum: 28.08.1975



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

21.07.2022



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

7,85 %

3,26 %

11,11 %

261575944

letzte Mitteilung

6,60 %

3,57 %

10,16 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43

0

20546195

0,00 %

7,85 %

Summe

20546195

7,85 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Convertible Bonds

23.01.2024-15.1.2028

09.01.2024-02.01.2028

1658489

0,63 %

Call Options

16.09.2022-16.12.2022

16.09.2022-16.12.2022

3941000

1,51 %





Summe

5599489

2,14 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Bullet Swaps

4.07.2022-22.05.2024

N/A

Bar

2919277

1,12 %







Summe

2919277

1,12 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Wavefront, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Thebes Partners, LP

%

%

%

Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Qena Capital Partners, LP

%

%

%

Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Cardinal, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore, Ltd.

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Gibraltar, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital, LP

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Luxor Management, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Group, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC

%

%

%

Whitlow Partners, LP

%

%

%

Whitlow Partners Master Fund, SPC

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC

%

%

%

LRC Victoria, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

LCG Growth GP, LLC

%

%

%

LCG Growth, LP

6,68 %

%

9,14 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

26.07.2022



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum



























27.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



