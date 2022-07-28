

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Significantly worsening headwinds at Fresenius Medical Care impact Group net income in FY/22; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Group guidance revised





Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Significantly worsening headwinds at Fresenius Medical Care impact Group net income in FY/22; Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Group guidance revised





Fresenius Medical Care’s financial performance in Q2/22 was significantly impacted by worsened labor shortages and related meaningfully increased wage inflation in the U.S. The further deterioration of the macro-economic environment resulted in accelerated non-wage inflation, particularly higher supply chain costs.



Against this backdrop and growing indications for a persistent unfavorable development of these and other factors, Fresenius Medical Care has revised its outlook for FY/22.



All other Fresenius Group segments confirm their respective outlook for both revenue and EBIT.



However, as a consequence of the development at Fresenius Medical Care, and despite all other Fresenius Group segments confirming their respective outlook for both revenue and EBIT, Fresenius now also revises its Group outlook for FY/22. At constant currency, the Company now anticipates Group sales1 to grow in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range (previously: mid-single digit percentage range) and Group net income2,3 to decline in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range (previously: increase in a low-single-digit percentage range).



The acquisition of Ivenix and the announced acquisition of the majority stake in mAbxience as well as any further potential acquisitions remain excluded from guidance.



Preliminary Q2/22 results



Preliminary Group sales increased by 8% (3% in constant currency) to €10,018 million in Q2/22 versus prior-year quarter. Preliminary net income2,4 declined by 5% (-9% in constant currency5) to €450 million in Q2/22.



Group medium-term targets



As a result of the updated expectations for FY/22 Fresenius now believes its medium-term net income6 target is no longer achievable. Fresenius had expected Group organic net income6 growth to be at the bottom end of the 5% to 9% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) range for 2020 to 2023.



At the same time, Fresenius specifies its Group organic sales growth target to reach the low-end of the targeted 4% to 7% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) range for 2020 to 2023.





1 FY/21 base: €37,520 million

2 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

3 FY/21 base: €1,867 million, before special items; 2022: before special items

4 Before special items

5 Excluding Ivenix acquisition

6 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA; before special items





For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.







Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,



represented by Fresenius Management SE,



The Management Board





Bad Homburg v.d.H., July 27, 2022







