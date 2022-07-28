DGAP-NVR: Manz AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Manz AG


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






Manz AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








28.07.2022



Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 27.07.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

8531212















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
