Schweizer Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2022

Address: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte














Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag





 
