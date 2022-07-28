DGAP-AFR: Schweizer Electronic AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Schweizer Electronic AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.08.2022

Ort: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/finanzberichte/downloads-berichte














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.schweizer.ag





 
