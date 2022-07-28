DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2022

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/














Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
