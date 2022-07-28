DGAP-AFR: TeamViewer AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

TeamViewer AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die TeamViewer AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2022

Ort: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/German/2100/finanzergebnisse.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 03.08.2022

Ort: https://ir.teamviewer.com/websites/teamviewer/English/2100/financial-results.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
