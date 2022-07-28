DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel





Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart intended for election as Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA





28-Jul-2022





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart intended for election as Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA



Lippstadt, 28 July 2022. The Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“HELLA”), Carl-Peter Forster, has informed the HELLA Management Board today that the Shareholders Committee will recommend proposing Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart for election as an independent member of the Shareholders Committee at the Annual General Meeting on 30 September 2022. It is intended to elect Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart as Chairman in the event of his election.







