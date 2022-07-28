DGAP-Adhoc: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart intended for election as Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel


Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart intended for election as Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA


28-Jul-2022 / 16:27 CET/CEST


Lippstadt, 28 July 2022. The Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“HELLA”), Carl-Peter Forster, has informed the HELLA Management Board today that the Shareholders Committee will recommend proposing Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart for election as an independent member of the Shareholders Committee at the Annual General Meeting on 30 September 2022. It is intended to elect Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart as Chairman in the event of his election.










