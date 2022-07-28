DGAP-Adhoc: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart intended for election as Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
2022. július 28., csütörtök, 16:27
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart intended for election as Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Lippstadt, 28 July 2022. The Chairman of the Shareholders Committee of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“HELLA”), Carl-Peter Forster, has informed the HELLA Management Board today that the Shareholders Committee will recommend proposing Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart for election as an independent member of the Shareholders Committee at the Annual General Meeting on 30 September 2022. It is intended to elect Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart as Chairman in the event of his election.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2941 38-7125
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2941 38-6647
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@hella.com
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
|WKN:
|A13SX2, A3E5DP
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1408497
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1408497 28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
