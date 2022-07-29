DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA reaches agreement with Plastic Omnium on the sale of the 33.33% stake in HBPO held by HELLA for a price of EUR 290 million

28-Jul-2022 / 19:06 CET/CEST


Lippstadt, 28 July 2022. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“HELLA”), the company operating under the umbrella brand FORVIA, has decided to sell its 33.33 percent stake in the joint venture HBPO Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (“HBPO”) to the co-shareholder Plastic Omnium. Today, HELLA signed a corresponding Share Purchase and Transfer Agreement with Plastic Omnium GmbH, a subsidiary of the co-shareholder Plastic Omnium Modules S.A.S., Lyon, which is a subsidiary of the French automotive supplier Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE. The agreed purchase price amounts to 290 million euros (cum dividend of around 8 million euros). Subject to regulatory approvals by the relevant authorities, the transaction is expected to close (“Closing”) in the fourth quarter of 2022.










