DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA reaches agreement with Plastic Omnium on the sale of the 33.33% stake in HBPO held by HELLA for a price of EUR 290 million
2022. július 28., csütörtök, 19:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Joint Venture
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA reaches agreement with Plastic Omnium on the sale of the 33.33% stake in HBPO held by HELLA for a price of EUR 290 million
Lippstadt, 28 July 2022. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (“HELLA”), the company operating under the umbrella brand FORVIA, has decided to sell its 33.33 percent stake in the joint venture HBPO Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH (“HBPO”) to the co-shareholder Plastic Omnium. Today, HELLA signed a corresponding Share Purchase and Transfer Agreement with Plastic Omnium GmbH, a subsidiary of the co-shareholder Plastic Omnium Modules S.A.S., Lyon, which is a subsidiary of the French automotive supplier Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE. The agreed purchase price amounts to 290 million euros (cum dividend of around 8 million euros). Subject to regulatory approvals by the relevant authorities, the transaction is expected to close (“Closing”) in the fourth quarter of 2022.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2941 38-7125
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2941 38-6647
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@hella.com
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SX22, DE000A3E5DP8
|WKN:
|A13SX2, A3E5DP
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1408591
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1408591 28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
