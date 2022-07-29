DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data AG: Preliminary reported EBITDA EUR 50 million higher than reported on 30 June 2022. Northern Data expects finalization of audit 2021 financial statements in August 2022.
2022. július 28., csütörtök, 21:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
AD HOC
Frankfurt am Main – 28 July 2022 – Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) informs that due to the change in recognition of an existing receivable related to the power outage in Texas in 2021, reported EBITDA according to IFRS will increase by approximately EUR 50 million to approximately EUR 320 million as part of the ongoing audit. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA remain unchanged and are confirmed.
However, the finalization of the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements 2021 can no longer take place in July 2022 as reported, but is expected in the course of August 2022.
Despite challenging crypto markets, unaudited revenues in the first half of the year 2022 at around EUR 140-150 million are higher than in the same half of the previous year.
Overview (all figures unaudited)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1408619
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1408619 28-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]