1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ingo

Last name(s):

Hillen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

sino AG





b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005765507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

80.60 EUR





39494.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

80.6000 EUR





39494.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

27/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate Exchange

MIC:

TGAT



