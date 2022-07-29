DGAP-DD: sino AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Ingo
Nachname(n): Hillen

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

sino AG


b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005765507


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
80.60 EUR 80600.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
80.6000 EUR 80600.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

27.07.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: sino AG

Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1

40212 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.sino.de





 
