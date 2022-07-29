





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















29.07.2022 / 12:47









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Peter

Nachname(n):

Hofmann



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007074007





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verpfändung von 1.500 auf den Inhaber lautenden Stückaktien an der KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA im Rahmen eines Darlehensvertrags





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



