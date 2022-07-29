DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA deutsch

2022. július 29., péntek, 12:49















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








29.07.2022 / 12:47




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Peter
Nachname(n): Hofmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verpfändung von 1.500 auf den Inhaber lautenden Stückaktien an der KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA im Rahmen eines Darlehensvertrags


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















29.07.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Grimsehlstraße 31

37555 Einbeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.kws.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77179  29.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408873&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum