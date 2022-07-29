DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tarek
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding SE


b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
7.97 EUR 996250.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.97 EUR 996250.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

26/07/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















