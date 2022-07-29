





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















29.07.2022 / 14:20









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Tarek

Last name(s):

Müller

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding SE





b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A3CNK42





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.97 EUR





996250.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.97 EUR





996250.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

26/07/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction



























29.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



