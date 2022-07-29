DGAP-AFR: Manz AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Manz AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2022

Ort: https://www.manz.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/berichte/?category=325


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 04.08.2022

Ort: https://www.manz.com/en/investor-relations/publications/reports/?category=325














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Manz AG

Steigäckerstr. 5

72768 Reutlingen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.manz.com





 
