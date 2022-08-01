DGAP-AFR: PNE AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die PNE AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2022

Ort: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen#section83


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.08.2022

Ort: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications#section83














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PNE AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com





 
