DGAP-AFR: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 01., hétfő, 13:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








01.08.2022 / 13:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022

Address: https://www.vwfs.com/hjfb22


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2022

Address: https://www.vwfs.com/hyfr22














01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN FINANCIAL SERVICES AG

Gifhorner Str. 57

38112 Braunschweig

Germany
Internet: www.vwfs.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1408877  01.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1408877&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum