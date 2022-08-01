DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 01., hétfő, 13:24







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








01.08.2022 / 13:24



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://www.deutz.com/investor-relations


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022

Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations














01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1410475  01.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410475&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum