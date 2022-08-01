





DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 11, 2022



Address:

