DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: Dusseldorf Regional Court grants application for court order to conduct a special audit and appoint a special auditor pursuant to Sec. 142 (2) AktG
2022. augusztus 01., hétfő, 14:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)
Dusseldorf, 1 August 2022 – By way of a resolution dated 26 July 2022, which was served to MAX Automation SE today, the Dusseldorf Regional Court granted the application of shareholder Klaus Schulze, Eschborn, for a court order for a special audit and the appointment of a special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG and appointed the auditor Dr. Lars Franken, Essen, as special auditor. The subject of the special audit is the acquisition of the AIM Group by the company in 2013. A corresponding motion had been rejected by a majority of the Annual General Meeting of MAX Automation SE on 28 May 2021. MAX Automation SE will appeal against the resolution.
Contact for media representatives:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1410417
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1410417 01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]