DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: ​​​​​​​Dusseldorf Regional Court grants application for court order to conduct a special audit and appoint a special auditor pursuant to Sec. 142 (2) AktG

2022. augusztus 01., hétfő, 14:02





DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter


MAX Automation SE: ​​​​​​​Dusseldorf Regional Court grants application for court order to conduct a special audit and appoint a special auditor pursuant to Sec. 142 (2) AktG


01-Aug-2022 / 14:02 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



AD HOC RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)

MAX Automation SE: Dusseldorf Regional Court grants application for court order to conduct a special audit and appoint a special auditor pursuant to Sec. 142 (2) AktG



Dusseldorf, 1 August 2022 – By way of a resolution dated 26 July 2022, which was served to MAX Automation SE today, the Dusseldorf Regional Court granted the application of shareholder Klaus Schulze, Eschborn, for a court order for a special audit and the appointment of a special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG and appointed the auditor Dr. Lars Franken, Essen, as special auditor. The subject of the special audit is the acquisition of the AIM Group by the company in 2013. A corresponding motion had been rejected by a majority of the Annual General Meeting of MAX Automation SE on 28 May 2021. MAX Automation SE will appeal against the resolution.

Contact:

Marcel Neustock

Investment Management

Phone: +49 – 211 – 9099 110
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com



Contact for media representatives:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 – 89 – 125 09 03 33
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de










01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1410417





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1410417  01-Aug-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1410417&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum