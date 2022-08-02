DGAP-AFR: MLP SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die MLP SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/berichte-2022/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.08.2022

Ort: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/reports-2022/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Deutschland
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
