DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: S&P affirms BBB+/Negative/A-2 rating for GRENKE AG
2022. augusztus 02., kedd, 09:39
S&P affirms BBB+/Negative/A-2 rating for GRENKE AG
Baden-Baden, August 2, 2022: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor"s. S&P Global Ratings affirmed GRENKE AG"s "BBB+/Negative/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.
The latest S&P rating reflects the base-case expectation that GRENKE AG will continue to demonstrate solid performance and resilience in difficult markets. S&P expects that GRENKE will return to growth after profitability and capitalization remain robust. Further, S&P expects that GRENKE will remediate the remaining weaknesses in transparency, risk governance, and oversight, including money-laundering prevention over 2022.
Please find the latest S&P report here: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital
For further information, please contact:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1411233
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1411233 02.08.2022
