S&P affirms BBB+/Negative/A-2 rating for GRENKE AG

Baden-Baden, August 2, 2022: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor"s. S&P Global Ratings affirmed GRENKE AG"s "BBB+/Negative/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.

The latest S&P rating reflects the base-case expectation that GRENKE AG will continue to demonstrate solid performance and resilience in difficult markets. S&P expects that GRENKE will return to growth after profitability and capitalization remain robust. Further, S&P expects that GRENKE will remediate the remaining weaknesses in transparency, risk governance, and oversight, including money-laundering prevention over 2022.

Please find the latest S&P report here: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital

