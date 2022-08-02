DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: S&P affirms BBB+/Negative/A-2 rating for GRENKE AG

2022. augusztus 02., kedd, 09:39







DGAP-News: GRENKE AG


/ Key word(s): Rating






GRENKE AG: S&P affirms BBB+/Negative/A-2 rating for GRENKE AG








02.08.2022 / 09:39




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



S&P affirms BBB+/Negative/A-2 rating for GRENKE AG



Baden-Baden, August 2, 2022: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports the latest rating action by Standard & Poor"s. S&P Global Ratings affirmed GRENKE AG"s "BBB+/Negative/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.



The latest S&P rating reflects the base-case expectation that GRENKE AG will continue to demonstrate solid performance and resilience in difficult markets. S&P expects that GRENKE will return to growth after profitability and capitalization remain robust. Further, S&P expects that GRENKE will remediate the remaining weaknesses in transparency, risk governance, and oversight, including money-laundering prevention over 2022.



Please find the latest S&P report here: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital



 



For further information, please contact:



 

















GRENKE AG Press
Team Investor Relations Stefan Wichmann
Neuer Markt 2 Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden 76532 Baden-Baden
Telefon: +49 7221 5007-204 Telefon: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300
E-Mail: investor@grenke.de E-Mail: presse@grenke.de
Internet:  www.grenke.de  

 



About GRENKE



The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.



Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).



 
















02.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1411233





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1411233  02.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411233&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum