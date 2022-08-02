DGAP-AFR: alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 02., kedd, 10:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: alstria office REIT-AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






alstria office REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








02.08.2022 / 10:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





alstria office REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://alstria.de/Zwischenbericht_6M_2022.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 09, 2022

Address: https://alstria.com/Interim_Report_6M_2022.pdf














02.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstraße 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1401063  02.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401063&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum