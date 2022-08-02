DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo: Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%
2022. augusztus 02., kedd, 11:00
Allterco JSCo: Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%
Accordingly, Montega analyst Tim Kruse expects consolidated sales to grow by an average of over 30% per year to BGN 150 million (EUR 77 million) by the 2024 financial year, driven by Allterco’s strong competitive position and the growth prospects resulting from an increasing intensification of sales activities and the associated expansion of market shares. Following the significant increase in structural costs in 2022 (in particular sales and marketing), the experts expect EBIT to increase to BGN 37 million (EUR 19 million) by the 2024 financial year by virtue of economies of scale, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 25%.
Based on a DCF model, Montega sees a price target of BGN 28.00 (EUR 14.31). From the current price level of BGN 17.95 (EUR 9.18) as of end of July, this corresponds to a price potential of 56%.
The full study (German only) is available here. The English translation will be available shortly.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1410935
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1410935 02.08.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]