Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 22. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 25.07.2022 through 29.07.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETRA)



Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

25.07.2022

13.900

286,2996

13.500

279,6807

27.400

26.07.2022

14.300

286,1294

13.500

281,3737

27.800

27.07.2022

13.500

287,2485

13.500

283,3560

27.000

28.07.2022

13.500

294,2143

13.500

284,0613

27.000

29.07.2022

13.500

301,7476

13.500

293,5009

27.000



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc’s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)

Woking, United Kingdom, 02.08.2022

Linde plc