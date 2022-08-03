DGAP-AFR: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. augusztus 02., kedd, 14:15







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








02.08.2022 / 14:15



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.03.2023

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.03.2023

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2023

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2023

Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte














02.08.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23558 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1411661  02.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1411661&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum