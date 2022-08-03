





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA





/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

















02.08.2022 / 14:15







Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Hiermit gibt die Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:



Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.03.2023



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 09.03.2023



Ort:



Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2023



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2023



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 09.03.2023Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 09.03.2023Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2023Ort: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 27.07.2023Ort: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte



























02.08.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



