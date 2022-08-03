





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















02.08.2022 / 14:15







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 09, 2023



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023



Address:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 09, 2023Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 09, 2023Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 27, 2023Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 27, 2023Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte



























02.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



