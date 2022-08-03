

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Correction of a release from 29/07/2022, 16:50 CET/CEST - ROY Asset Holding SE: postponement of publication of the 2021 annual financial statements





02-Aug-2022 / 19:10 CET/CEST





Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Reason for the correction: Change of contact details regarding to the ad-hoc announcement of 29.07.2022





The corrected announcement reads as follows:







The Board of Directors of ROY Asset Holding has been informed by your auditor bdp ( Berlin ) that the ongoing audit process of the company for the financial year ending 31.December 2021 continues to be delayed due to the following reasons....





1. the former CEO of the group, left without proper handover of accounting information in August 2021.







2. the implementation of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures in Hong Kong is delaying the audit process.





From today"s perspective, the company expects that the audited financial statements for 2021 will be published latest until 30. November 2022.







Contact:



Surasak Lelalertsuphakun



Alexander Wiegand Str 8



63911 Klingenberg



09372-131270



















02-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



